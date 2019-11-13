Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Dillion Monroe Brown, 28, of Gladewater was released Monday on $51,000 in bonds on two warrants from the 307th District Court for manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and on a charge of theft of firearm.
Brown was arrested by Gladewater police at 5:45 a.m. Sunday at his home in the 100 block of Virginia Street.
Andrew Scott Lewellen, 26, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $57,000 in bonds on local warrants for affidavits of incarceration for assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation, interfering with an emergency call/request for assistance and possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance; and charges of assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation, violation of a bond/protective order for assault/stalking; and resisting arrest, search or transport.
Lewellen was arrested by Longview police at 9:03 a.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Tuttle Boulevard.
Dillon Wayne Scott, 25, of Gladewater was being held Tuesday on $16,000 in bonds on local warrants for affidavits of incarceration for criminal trespass and two counts of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and on a charge of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
Scott was arrested by Longview police at 11:04 p.m. Monday at Towne Lake and Centenary drives.