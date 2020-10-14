Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Andrew James Breen, 59, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $23,500 on a charge of burglary of a habitation and an affidavit of incarceration on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Breen was arrested by Longview police at about 8:50 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Lismore Lane.
Micah Deron Davis, 40, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $35,000 on six grand jury indictments on charges of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions and a grand jury indictment on a charge of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. Gregg County sheriff’s deputies arrested Davis at about 11 a.m. Friday at Lindsey State Jail in Jacksonville.
Nicholas Cole Gaut, 29, of Tatum, was held Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. Gaut was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at about 7:05 p.m. Sunday at Goforth and FM 3053.
Michael Alan Hall, 33, of White Oak, was released Friday on a $10,000 on a charge of continuous violence against family. He was arrested by White Oak police at about 3:35 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Woodhaven Street.
Amado David Lobo, 59, of Longview, was released Sunday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of deadly conduct discharge of firearm. Longview police arrested Lobo at about 9 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of 14th Street.
Quincy Mullins, 44, of Kilgore, was released Saturday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Mullins was arrested by Longview police at about 2:25 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of East Marshall Avenue.
Rikki Lee Ramirez, 34, of Kilgore, was released Saturday on a $7,500 bond on a charge of burglary of a building. Ramirez was arrested by Kilgore police at about 12 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Camp Street in Kilgore.
Joe David Scott, 37, of Gilmer, was released Sunday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of burglary of habitation. He was arrested by Longview police at about 10:45 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of East Marshall Avenue.
Kashmere Kortez Sears, 34, of Henderson, was released Monday on bonds totaling $20,000 on charges of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Kilgore police arrested Sears at about 12 a.m. Sunday on Old Highway 135.
Homero Antonio Silva, 34, of Kilgore, was released Saturday on a $7,500 bond on a charge of burglary of a building. Silva was arrested by Kilgore police at about 12 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Camp Street in Kilgore.