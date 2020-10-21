Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Charles Michael Bryant, 56, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $39,5000 on charges of a assault of family or household member with previous conviction and interference with emergency call request for assistance along with articles of incarceration on assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction and three charges of violation of a bond/protective order. Bryant was arrested by Longview police at about 2:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Lamond Avenue.
Francisco Javier Ramirez, 27, of Longview, was held without bond Monday on bonds totaling $19,5000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of a controlled substance and a bond forfeiture on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. He was also held on an immigration detainer. Ramirez was arrested by Longview police at about 7:10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Myrtle Street.
John Daniel Rollins, 47, of Kilgore, was released Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Rollins was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 12:30 p.m. Monday in Gregg County.