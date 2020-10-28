Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Kristin Cox, 25, of Gladewater, was held Tuesday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. She was arrested by Gladewater police at about 2:35 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Canfield Street in Gladewater.
Jerry Glenn Crenshaw III, 34, of Carthage, was released Monday on a personal recognizance bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. He was arrested by Gladewater police at about 2:35 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Canfield Street in Gladewater.
James Darrell Lister, 18, of Longview, was held Tuesday without bond on a warrant on an aggravated robbery charge. He was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 11 a.m. Monday in McLennan County.