Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Malorie Faith Gipson, 26, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Gipson was arrested by Longview police at 12:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Marshall Avenue.
Nathan Guyer, 20, of Marshall was released Tuesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana.
Guyer was arrested by Longview police at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday at Eastman and Alpine roads.
Lashundra Lanette Hall, 41, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $10,500 in bonds on local warrants for affidavits of incarceration for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, driving while intoxicated second offense and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. She also faced fines on warrants from Longview police for public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and three outstanding traffic tickets.
Hall was arrested by Longview police at 4:20 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of East Cotton Street.
David Shane Holt, 36, of Kilgore was released Monday on $8,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Holt was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 1:26 p.m. Monday at Texas 31 and mile marker 733.
Erral Jones Jr., 27, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $8,250 in bonds on a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law for violation of probation for a previous conviction for assault causes bodily injury family violence and on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, failure to identify as a fugitive or give false information and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Jones was arrested by Longview police at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Estes Parkway and North Access Road.
Patrick Lynn Peoples, 35, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a warrant from the Gregg County Sheriff's Office for violation of probation for continuous violence against the family. Bond had not been set Tuesday.
Peoples was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff's deputies at 10 a.m. Monday in the Gregg County Probation Department.
Michael Paul Sheppard, 27, of Gilmer awaited bond Tuesday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and faced fines for warrants from Longview police for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, one charge of theft of property and for two outstanding traffic tickets.
Sheppard was arrested by Longview police at 6:50 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Texas 31.
Tracey Smith, 50, of Plano was being held Tuesday on a $7,500 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15.
Smith was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff's deputies at 11:51 a.m. Monday in Bossier Parish.
