Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Dustin David Dorgan, 42, of Gilmer was being held Tuesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle and faced fines for three outstanding traffic tickets.
Dorgan was arrested by Longview police at 4:45 p.m. Monday at Birdsong and West streets.
Gillian Ann Frasier, 35, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $20,000 in bonds on a charge of abandon/endanger child, with intent to return and on warrants from the 124th District Court for violation of probation for previous convictions for driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, and abandon/endanger child, criminal negligence.
Frasier was arrested by Longview police at 1:37 p.m. Monday at her hone in the 100 block of Fairview Street.
Carlton James Green, 55, of Kilgore was being held Tuesday on $40,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, evading arrest or detention and theft of property between $100 and $750 in value.
Green was arrested by Kilgore police at midnight Friday in the 1200 block of Stone Street and booked into jail Monday.
Rufus Earl Humphries Jr., 44, of Longview was released Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Humphries was arrested by White Oak police at 10:49 p.m. Sunday on East Old Highway 80 and Orchid Drive.
Kaylee Ann Johnson, 19, of Kilgore was being held Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Johnson was arrested by Kilgore police at 3:32 p.m. Thursday at Texas 31 and Interstate 20 and booked into jail Monday.
Jenny Lynn Nicol, 37, of Longview was released Tuesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Nicol was arrested by Longview police at 5:26 p.m. Monday on Birdsong and West streets.
Damon Hilario Rodriguez, 26, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $34,000 in bonds on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams to 200 grams of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon and tampering with identification numbers.
Rodriguez was arrested by Longview police at 11:29 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Texas 31.