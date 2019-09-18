Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

■ Amanda Danyell Carroll, 24, of Springtown was being held Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and was faced a public intoxication fine.

Carroll was arrested by Longview police at 9:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of Eighth Street.

■ Dylan James Seago, 22, of Gladewater was released Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Seago was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 10:13 p.m. Monday on U.S. 271.

■ Teri Elaine Sprayberry, 35, of Overton was being held Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Sprayberry was arrested by White Oak police at 3:04 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of East U.S. 80.

■ Jordyn Lorrayne Vanblarcum, 26, of White Oak was being held Tuesday on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Tuesday.

Vanblarcum was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11 a.m. Monday in the Gregg County Jail lobby.

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.