Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Amanda Danyell Carroll, 24, of Springtown was being held Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and was faced a public intoxication fine.
Carroll was arrested by Longview police at 9:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of Eighth Street.
■ Dylan James Seago, 22, of Gladewater was released Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Seago was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 10:13 p.m. Monday on U.S. 271.
■ Teri Elaine Sprayberry, 35, of Overton was being held Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Sprayberry was arrested by White Oak police at 3:04 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of East U.S. 80.
■ Jordyn Lorrayne Vanblarcum, 26, of White Oak was being held Tuesday on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Tuesday.
Vanblarcum was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11 a.m. Monday in the Gregg County Jail lobby.