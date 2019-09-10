Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Garien Berry, 36, of Tenaha was released Monday on $10,000 bond on a charge of delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of controlled substance.
Kilgore police arrested Berry at 11 a.m. Monday.
■ James Borders, 59, of Bossier, Louisiana, was released Tuesday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana.
Longview police arrested Borders at 2:26 p.m. Monday.
■ Berlander Durail Hart, 40, of Longview was released Tuesday on $1,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Longview police arrested Hart at 10:58 p.m. Monday.
■ Ty Cameron Nono, 45, of Longview was held Tuesday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
White Oak police arrested Nono at 11:29 p.m. Monday.
■ Alecia Ann Odle, 20, of White Oak was released Monday on $1,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Longview police arrested Odle at 1:09 a.m. Monday.
■ Epifanico Olvera Sanchez, 70, of Longview was released Tuesday on $20,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Longview police arrested Sanchez at 12:03 a.m. Monday.
■ Demarcus Deundra Woodley, 25, of Longview was held Tuesday on $1,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Longview police arrested Woodley at 12:40 a.m. Monday.