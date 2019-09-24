Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
James Kelly Jr., 70, of Longview was released Tuesday on $5,000 bond on a warrant for bond forfeiture for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
James was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the courthouse.
James Ryan Lopez, 22, of Longview was held Tuesday on a warrant for violation of probation for a previous conviction for assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation. Bond had not been set Tuesday.
Lopez was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies at 11:11 a.m. Monday in the Gregg County Adult Probation Department.
Antonio Trevell May, 27, of Longview was held Tuesday on $2,000 in bonds on two warrants for theft of property between $100 and $750 in value and awaited bond on a warrant for violation of probation for a previous conviction of assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation.
May was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies at 10 a.m. Monday in the Gregg County Adult Probation Department.
Melissa Lin Merrill, 42, of Gladewater was held Tuesday on $5,000 bond on a charge of assault on a family/household member, previous conviction.
Merrill was arrested by Gladewater police at 10:27 p.m. Saturday.
John Alvin Rodgers, 52, of Longview was held Tuesday on $7,000 in bonds on charges of assault on a family/household member, previous conviction, and interfering with an emergency call request for assistance.
Rodgers was arrested by Longview police at 2:01 a.m. Monday at his home in the 800 block of Stewart Street.
Charles Edward Sample Jr., 42, of Gilmer was held Tuesday on an Upshur County warrant for contempt of court disobedience of court order and a warrant from Upshur County for burglary of building. Bonds had not been set Tuesday.
Sample was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies at 12:24 a.m. Monday at FM 2087 and Loop 281.
Stephanie Marie Shofner, 49, of Gladewater was held Tuesday on $23,500 in bonds on a warrant for bond forfeiture for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and warrants for bond forfeiture for both failure to identify as a fugitive or give false information and for a traffic violation.
Shofner was arrested by Gregg County sSheriff's deputies at 12:10 p.m. Monday in the North Jail lobby.
Kenneth Williams, 59, of Dallas was released Monday on $10,000 in bonds on charges of forgery of a financial instrument and fraudulent use/possession of fewer than five identifying information items.
Williams was arrested by Longview police at 4:22 p.m. at a bank.