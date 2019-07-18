Longview police arrested a 22-year-old Big Sandy man Wednesday and charged him with kicking a nurse in the face, breaking a medical lamp and driving while intoxicated, according to a report.
John Caldwell was being held Thursday in Gregg County Jail on $12,000 in bonds on charges of driving while intoxicated, criminal mischief causing between $2,500 and $30,000 in damage and assault on a public servant, jail records show.
Police arrested Caldwell at 11:12 p.m. Wednesday after responding to a crash at South Eastman Road and East Cotton Street, the report said.
Caldwell told police he was headed north in an inside lane when another driver pulled in front of him, but the officer detected an odor of alcohol and glassy and bloodshot eyes while speaking to him, according to the report.
He declined a field sobriety test and refused to give a blood sample, the report said. After arresting Caldwell on a DWI charge, the officer obtained a search warrant.
Caldwell became "more agitated and aggressive" and kicked and broke a medical lamp valued at $3,500 in a hospital and fought with staff, hospital security and law enforcement officers, the report said.
After blood was drawn, Caldwell kicked a registered nurse's face, knocking the nurse backward and leaving a red mark on his face, the report said.
Police took Caldwell to jail and placed him on suicide watch, because he refused to answer questions and acted aggressively toward jail staff, the report said.