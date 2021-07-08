Longview police have not released names of people involved in a Wednesday shooting at a motel, but the department says charges will be filed.
At about 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, Longview police were dispatched to a shooting at Motel 6 at 110 South Access Road. Officers found one man had been shot, and ee was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The Longview Police Department released a statement Thursday indicating several charges will be filed with the Gregg County District Attorney's Office.
“Witnesses have told police that the male was actively assaulting a female in one of the motel rooms by attempting to strangle her,” police said. “A third person came to the victim’s defense and shot the male subject.”
The names of the people involved are not being released at this time, police said.
“Due to the circumstances surrounding this case, the Longview Police Department will be filing two criminal offense charges with the Gregg County District Attorney's Office for review and presentation to the Gregg County grand Jury,” police said.