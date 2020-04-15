A police chase Wednesday morning started in Kilgore and ended at a North Longview apartment complex with one person in custody.
Kilgore Police Department Sgt. Vance Callahan said the owners of a work truck and trailer who had tried to report it stolen saw someone else driving it in Kilgore Wednesday morning. When the saw it, they called police and began to follow the truck.
Once police arrived, Callahan said, the driver of the truck sped up and began swerving back and forth.
The chase went north on Texas 31 and through Longview to an apartment complex near Judson Road and Hawkins Parkway, Callahan said. An employee at the apartment complex saw the suspect go into an apartment, which helped police take him into custody.
Multiple agencies were involved in the chase.
Callahan said it was fortunate that traffic was lower than normal for the time of day on Texas 31 due to shelter-at-home orders for the coronavirus pandemic.