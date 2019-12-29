A Gladewater man was arrested Saturday night after police said he stole a vehicle and led officers on a chase that ended in Longview, according to Sgt. Jean Dark with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Preston Ryan Bradford, 29, was held Sunday in the Gregg County Jail on $40,000 in bonds, charged with evading arrest detention with vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest detention.
At about 7:40 p.m. Saturday, DPS troopers responded to assist Longview police on a stolen vehicle out of Gladewater that was evading Longview officers, Dark said. Bradford was arrested without incident at U.S. 80 and W. Loop 281 at 8:03 p.m.
No injuries were reported, Dark said.