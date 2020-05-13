A multi-agency pursuit led to the arrest Tuesday of a Gladewater man in Upshur County after police say he pushed a person out of a moving vehicle in Longview, officials said.
Timothy Means, 32, was being held Wednesday in Upshur County Jail on charges of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, Longview police officer Brandon Thornton reported. Bond information was unavailable.
Thornton said the pursuit leading to Means' arrest started at 9:03 p.m. Tuesday after officers responded to the 3200 block of North Eastman Road to check on the welfare of a person reportedly pushed out a moving vehicle.
Police contacted the victim and a witness who provided a description of the vehicle, and officers then found the vehicle in the 2600 block of West Hawkins Parkway.
Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but Means accelerated, leading officers in a chase into Upshur County, Thornton said.
Upshur County Sheriff's deputies, Gilmer police and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, who deployed a tire deflation device, assisted in the pursuit.
The chase ended at U.S. 271 at Texas 155 in Gilmer. Police arrested Means without incident after he initially refused to get out of the vehicle, according to Thornton.