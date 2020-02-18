Longview police have released the name of a man who was killed in an overnight shooting that has become the third reported homicide of the year for the city.
Damian Devon Daniels, 26, of Gladewater died early Tuesday, police said.
Officers were dispatched at 12:44 a.m. to a shooting that occurred on Finch Drive in Longview. They found a man, later identified as Daniels, with injuries and said he was taken to Longview Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
Neighbor Joel Castillo said the sound of a gunshot woke him up early Tuesday.
"I just peeked through the window," Castillo said. He said he saw two men run from the house and a car drive away but was not sure whether the two men got into the car.
The shooting occurred less than a week after Mayor Andy Mack commended the police department for reduced numbers of homicides in Longview. The city had four homicides in 2019 and seven in each of the previous two years after double-digit homicides and 2015 and 2016, Mack said during the Employee Recognition portion of the City Council meeting Thursday.
So far in 2020, Longview has recorded two previous homicides. Brandon Keith Harris, 36, has been charged with capital murder for retaliation judge/justice in the Jan. 30 shooting death of Valerie Hackett, 24, at Ware Meadows Apartments. Eduardo Sereno, 19, has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in the Jan. 22 Scenic Drive shooting of his cousin, Bryan Rivera, 17, who died the next day.
Police previously said the overnight shooting on Finch Drive was part of what appears to be a domestic incident.
A neighbor who declined to give her name reported arguments at the home on the cul-de-sac between Airline Road and Ridgewood Drive in Longview.
"They had plenty of domestic disputes," said a woman who has lived on Finch Drive for two years. "I have seen a cop there a couple of different times. It is a pretty quiet neighborhood."
Her neighbor, Aaron Reed, said renters stayed at the house and said he saw Daniels push his girlfriend. He said the girlfriend's daughter lived in the house, too.
Reed said he was not home when the shooting occurred, and he and other neighbors give conflicting accounts about the people who lived in the house.
Castillo, who said he has lived on Finch Drive for 17 years, said he did not know the people who lived in the house.
Another neighbor, who also asked that her name not be used, said "three sets of people" have lived in the house during the year in which she has rented her home.
"I just know there were cars constantly coming and going," she said.
The brick mailbox in front of the house had collapsed on the ground. The neighbors said they were not sure how that happened.
Daniels was arrested July 28, 2014, after police say he broke into his ex-girlfriend's house, broke her phone to prevent her from calling 911 and assaulted her, biting her and injuring her wrist, armpit and leg, the News-Journal reported.
Daniels was held in the Gregg County Jail on bonds totaling $20,000 after the incident.
According to the probable cause affidavit for his arrest, Daniels entered the victim's home uninvited and waited for her arrival.
When she returned and tried to call police, he snapped the phone's sim card in half before breaking the phone itself, police said. The confrontation then became physical, according to the victim and her roommate.
Daniels was charged with burglary of a habitation, interfering with an emergency call and assault causing bodily injury family violence.
Anyone with information about the incident Tuesday is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867.