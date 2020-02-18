UPDATE: Police have released the name of a man who was killed in an overnight shooting in Longview as Damian Devon Daniels, 26, of Gladewater.
Police released his name just before 3 p.m.
Police previously said the shooting was part of what appears to be a domestic incident.
ORIGINAL STORY: Police are investigating after an overnight homicide in Longview that “appears to be a domestic-related incident.”
Officers were dispatched at 12:44 a.m. to a shooting that just occurred on Finch Drive in Longview, according to police.
Officers found a man with injuries. Police said he was taken to Longview Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.
Police said names would not be released at this time but that more information would be released “as the case develops.”
Anyone with information about the incident Tuesday is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867.
So far in 2020, Longview has recorded two previous homicides. Brandon Keith Harris, 36, has been charged with capital murder for retaliation judge/justice in the Jan. 30 shooting death of Valerie Hackett, 24, at Ware Meadows Apartments. Eduardo Sereno, 19, has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in the Jan. 22 shooting of his cousin, Bryan Rivera, 17, who died the next day.