Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a home Saturday in Longview.
Officers responded about 10:26 a.m. to a welfare check at a home in the 1200 block of Eighth Street, police said. Police found a man who had died and was later identified as Llewellyn Williams, 58, of Longview.
Williams’ death is being investigated as a homicide based on a preliminary autopsy and evidence at the scene, police said.
Anyone with information about his death should contact Longview police at (903) 237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.