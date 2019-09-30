A Kilgore man is accused trying to kill his fiancee by slamming his pickup into a tree Sunday night near Liberty City.
Authorities arrested Marcelino Anthony Garcia Jr., 37, on charges of felony drunken driving, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and driving without having his vehicle's seat belt buckled. He also is charged with violating his probation on a 2017 drunk driving conviction in Gregg County.
Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Keifer Bounds was sent to a crash on Mount Pisgah Road south of FM 3053 after 10 p.m. Sunday. According to an affidavit, Bounds found that a pickup had crashed into a tree.
Garcia was sitting in the driver's seat, and a 12-ounce beer was in the floorboard, the officer said. After a field sobriety test, Bounds placed Garcia under arrest.
His 41-year-old passenger was taken to a Longview hospital. She later told the trooper that she was Garcia's fiancee and that they had been fighting while traveling down the road when Garcia said "he was going to kill her, then went off the roadway and intentionally struck a tree," according to the affidavit.
Garcia is being held in the Gregg County Jail on $30,000 bond.