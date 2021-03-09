A Kilgore woman has been jailed on suspicion of taking clothing and money from a Longview nonprofit organization.
Michelle Neagle, 31, was charged with burglary of a building in February related to an incident about five months earlier. She was booked Feb. 24 into the Gregg County Jail and released the same day on $15,000 bond.
On Sept. 17, Longview police responded to a report of a burglary at Buckner Children and Family Services, a residential service for single mothers and their children at 1014 S. High St.
According to court documents, the burglary occurred Sept. 12 when former resident Neagle went into locked offices at the location and took money and clothing.
“The office area where the defendant entered was an unlocked area where residents could go to use computers and printers, but it also contained locked offices which was where the burglary occurred,” court documents said.
Police reviewed surveillance video and saw Neagle going into the office area twice to take items.
One of the staff members told police that the bag Neagle was seen on video surveillance leaving the building with was taken out of the staff member’s office.
An arrest warrant was issued Oct. 1.