A Kilgore woman was jailed this week after police say she stole more than $300,000 from her employer by inflating her paychecks and making unauthorized payments to herself and friends.
Kayla Michelle Walthers, 29, of Kilgore, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of felony theft of property greater than $300,000. She was released the same day on a bond of $7,500.
Walthers is also known as “Kayla Michelle Bynum,” according to police documents, and is referred to in the complaint as “Bynum.”
According to the criminal complaint for her arrest, Bynum was employed at IPE Therapy in Longview as a payroll clerk from September 2017 through March 2020, and she told police she took money from the business.
The document shows she was employed at IPE Therapy in Longview as a payroll clerk from September 2017 through March 2020.
Court documents showed the role gave Walthers access to “business bank accounts and credit cards.”
Beginning in September 2017, police said Bynum began to “purposefully inflate her regular paychecks” paid through direct deposit. They said she set up another personal bank account and made unauthorized payments to that account.
She is also accused of using business credit cards for purchases unrelated to regular business, making unauthorized payments to other employees in addition to their regular pay and of sending personal friends unauthorized payments.
“These friends are not associated with the company in any way,” police said. “Cash withdrawals were also made and various checks were cashed as well, none of which were authorized.”
Police said the theft totaled about $334,256.
Bynum was interviewed by police on July 15 at the Longview police station, and said she “knowingly took money from the victim business without authorization,” according to the complaint. An arrest warrant was issued July 30. She was arrested on five days later in the North Jail lobby.
Bynam was released Tuesday on $7,500 bond. No court date has been set.