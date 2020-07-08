Police on Sunday arrested a 45-year-old Longview man after they say he shot another man in the arm and leg, according to a complaint in the case.
Donyell Keith O'Quinn was released Monday from the Gregg County Jail on a $50,000 bond on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show.
Police responded at 12:55 a.m. Sunday to the 1200 block of Velma Street to a call about a shooting, according to the document. Police went to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview to interview the victim.
The victim told police O'Quinn pointed a handgun at his head, and he said O'Quinn shot him twice after the victim fought and struggled to take the gun, the report said. Witnesses inside the home confirmed the victim’s account and identified O'Quinn.
Police arrested O'Quinn and booked him into the jail at 7:07 a.m. Sunday.