A Longview man has been arrested and is accused of assaulting his brother with a “billy club," according to police.
Daroyce Lawayne Smith, 30, was released Saturday from the Gregg County Jail on $10,000 bond, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. That weapon is described in court documents as a club or brown wooden baton-style stick about 2 inches in diameter and about 18 to 24 inches in length.
At about 2:40 p.m. on July 1, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of Thelma Street for a reported assault - family violence, police said.
Police met a man who said his brother, Smith, had hit him in the head. The man told police that Smith and another man were in the process of assaulting a third man when he intervened, and Smith assaulted him.
A witness described the stick as a “billy club” and that when Smith hit his brother in the head, there was an “audible cracking sound,” court documents said. The witness told police that he thought the man’s “skull was cracked."
The victim went to the hospital because of his injuries.