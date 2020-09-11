A Longview man charged with arson in a White Oak house fire barricaded himself in an outbuilding armed with a crossbow Wednesday before his arrest, police say.
Cody Wayne Cobb, 35, was charged with felony arson with intent to damage a habitat/place of worship. He was held Friday in the Gregg County Jail on $250,000 bond.
According to court documents, the Wednesday fire at a home in the 600 block of Doma Street in White Oak was investigated by the Gregg County fire marshal at the request of the White Oak Fire Department.
The fire marshal determined that the fire was intentionally set and started in a bedroom. The owner of the property told officials that the bedroom was hers and she had seen Cobb in the room before the fire started, according to court documents.
The woman said she saw Cobb “crouched down in the corner of this bedroom,” and “he was armed with a crossbow.”
Cobb was on the scene when first responders arrived Wednesday but barricaded himself in an outbuilding, court documents said.
The Longview SWAT team was called to assist and took Cobb into custody.
The fire destroyed the home, officials said.
Cobb was arrested by White Oak police at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview.