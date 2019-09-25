Longview police say a man shot at a neighbor's home apparently over a feud about a barking dog, according to an arrest warrant.
Donald Wayne Brown, 68, of Longview was released Sept. 19 from the Gregg County Jail on $75,000 bond on a charge of deadly conduct discharge firearm, jail records show.
A neighbor in the 1200 block of Lesley Lane, which is in the Wildwood subdivision, notified police about projectiles being fired at the home, possibly from a shotgun, at about 6:35 p.m. Sept. 14, the warrant said. The neighbor did not identify a loud noise immediately as gunfire but later noticed damage to the exterior of the house from shotgun pellets.
The neighbor told police about a feud with Brown over the neighbor's barking dog, the report said. Brown and his wife denied the accusations and told police he did not own a firearm.
However, officers obtained video/audio footage from another neighbor that recorded what sounded like two gunshots followed by a man screaming obscenities, the report said.
In a follow-up interview with police, Brown's wife said he told her that he took his shotgun to the rear of the neighbor's home and fired shots into the air, the report said. She told police she hid the shotgun in her bedroom closet so Brown could not find it.
Brown again denied the accusations and ordered officers to leave his home, the report said.
The neighbor told police she recognized Brown's voice from the screaming and said he had left several messages on her phone complaining about the barking dog.