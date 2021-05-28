A Longview man was arrested Thursday after police say he impersonated a woman by creating a fake profile on an online dating service that lured men to her business.
Clay Hopkins, 44, was held Friday on $50,000 bond in the Gregg County Jail on charges of online harassment - name/persona to create a page and online impersonation with identifying information solicit EMS. No court date has been set.
He was arrested by Longview police at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday at his residence on Spring Valley Circle.
According to the arrest warrant, a woman spoke with an officer May 3 to report that she was receiving messages from men regarding online dating profiles created using her personal information since December .
The profiles were created on Plenty of Fish, a dating app and website .
The woman said the personal information listed on the service included the name of her business, vehicle description, her first and last name, photographs of her and her marital status.
“The profiles contained an image of (the woman) and described sexual-based fantasies the (woman) allegedly wished to occur at her place of business located in Longview,” court documents said.
The woman told police that men were showing up at her business claiming to have appointments with her. Men were also messaging her personal Facebook account, her business Facebook account and calling the phone number for her business.
She told police that she was “alarmed, embarrassed, and in fear of being sexually assaulted.” The woman also was concerned for her daughter’s safety as the two look similar, work at the same place and drive similar vehicles.
The woman also provided police surveillance video from her business, messages, license plate numbers and phone numbers for men she believed were trying to meet her because of the profile.
Longview police were able to locate the internet service provider used to create the Plenty of Fish account and eventually identify the name of the internet subscriber associated with setting up the profiles.
“(The woman) did not recognize the subscriber but did recognize that she had eight mutual friends with the subscriber on Facebook,” according to court documents. “The (woman) searched the mutual friends she shared with the subscriber and recognized (Hopkins) from where she conducts personal business.”
She was able to give police Hopkins’ name. Police then compared his name to email addresses used to create the Plenty of Fish account.
On Wednesday, the woman spoke with Hopkins at the Longview Police Department, and he admitted he created the profiles. When she asked him why, he said he was attracted to her.
In 2005, Hopkins was arrested in Gregg County on two counts of harassment and theft of property between $50 and $500. He entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to serve time in jail.