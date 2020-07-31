A Longview man is accused of pulling a handgun on his wife after she found him at a motel with another woman, police say.
Richard Lee McGowan, 37, was held Friday in the Gregg County Jail on bonds totaling $60,000 on charges of aggravated assault date/family/house member with a weapon and felon in unlicensed possession of a firearm.
According to the arrest report, police were dispatched Thursday night to the Tex-An Motel at 1402 East Marshall Ave. after a woman called and said a man pulled a gun on her in one of the rooms.
The woman told police that she received a phone call stating that her husband of 20 years, McGowan, was at the motel with another woman. She said she wanted to go to the motel to see if it was true.
According to police, the woman knocked on the motel room door and another woman answered. She asked the other woman if her husband was in the room before she saw McGowan enter the bathroom.
She then entered the room and walked into the bathroom behind him and yelled at McGowan to come out because "he was caught."
McGowan then pulled a semi-automatic hand gun and pointed it at her face, police said.
A black .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun was found near the bathroom, according to police.