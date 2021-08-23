A person who suffered “life-threatening injuries” in a weekend Longview gunfight remained in critical condition Monday, police said.
Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said the victim in the shooting was in critical but stable condition as of 10 a.m. Monday. No additional updates on the person’s condition were available by Monday afternoon.
Willie Brasher III, 20, of Longview was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the incident. Brasher was released Monday from Gregg County Jail on $20,000 bond.
Officers responded at about 1:15 a.m. to Maverick on the Loop apartment complex, 2801 Bill Owens Pkwy., in reference to a shooting, according to police.
When officers arrived, they found a victim lying on the floor of an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds and a suspect with a single gunshot wound. Emergency personnel took the victim to a local hospital with what police said were life-threatening injuries. The suspect was treated at a local hospital and released.
Police said the suspect brought a rifle to the victim’s home and “involved himself in a domestic dispute.” They said the suspect had ample opportunity to leave the location or to call the police but failed to do so. The victim entered his own residence and the gunfight ensued, where the suspect ultimately shot the victim, according to the police.
Police are still investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1110.