A Longview woman was being held Friday in the Gregg County Jail after police say she pointed a gun at her boyfriend and tried to run over him with a car.
Julianna Dominique Almanza, 20, was booked Thursday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and theft of a firearm following an incident that morning in the 800 block of Oakdale Street in Longview.
According to court documents, police responded to a call about possible family violence. When officers arrived, Almanza told police that she was arguing with her boyfriend when she pointed a gun at him and told him she wanted to shoot him.
The man told police that he was scared and tried to take the gun from her.
Almanza also told police that “she tried to run him over with a car,” documents show.
She remained in jail Friday with a $10,000 bond on the aggravated assault charge. Bond on the charge of theft of a firearm had not been set.