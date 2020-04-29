A woman has been arrested after police say she shot and killed a man early Wednesday in Longview.
Angelita Ruiz, 39, of Longview is being held in the Gregg County Jail on a charge of murder, according to jail records. Her bond had not been set Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded at 3:35 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Live Oak Drive, according to Longview police. Officers found a man with life-threatening injuries.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. His name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
Police said the incident appeared to be "domestic-related."
It's the fifth homicide this year in the city, surpassing the four recorded in 2019.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or at greggcountycrimestoppers.org .