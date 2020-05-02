A Longview woman smothered her 3-month-old daughter with a pillow and tried to smother her two other daughters because she feared authorities would take them away, according to an arrest warrant.
Andrea Burks, 40, remained Saturday in the Gregg County Jail on $2,002,500 in bonds charged with capital murder and assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation and was held on a local warrant for affidavit of incarceration for assault causes bodily injury, family violence.
Longview police arrested Burks after responding Tuesday to a convenience store in the 3300 block of South Eastman Road and learned Burks entered the store stating that she killed someone in her apartment, the warrant said.
Police arrived at the Pine Grove Apartments in the 700 block of Ethel Street where they found Yahniece Wright unresponsive, the report said. The infant was taken to a Longview medical center, where she was pronounced dead.
Officers then interviewed Burks, who said she feared Child Protective Services would take the baby away from her, and she "was going to do anything to keep that from happening," the report said.
Her account was corroborated by a victim/witness who was interviewed at the Martin House Children's Advocacy Center, the report said.
The infant had an injury around her mouth and nose consistent with smothering, the report said, citing an autopsy performed in Dallas.
The child's death was the fifth of six homicides reported this year in Longview, topping the total of four from 2019.
Other city homicides this year are:
Eduardo Sereno, 19, of Longview was charged with criminally negligent homicide in the Jan. 22 fatal shooting of Bryan Rivera, 17, on Scenic Drive.
Brandon Keith Harris, 37, of Longview was arrested in connection with the Jan. 30 shooting death of Valerie Hackett, 24, at the Ware Meadows Apartments in the 900 block of South High Street.
Nolan Trezhon Gardner Johnson, 20, of Longview, was arrested Feb. 19 after the fatal shooting of Damian Devon Daniels, 26, of Gladewater the previous day outside the home Johnson shared with his mother on Finch Drive.
Police have not released the identify of a man fatally shot Feb. 29 in the 1700 bock of Mobbely Avenue.
Angela Ruiz, 39, of Longview, was arrested Wednesday in the shooting death of a man who was found with life-threatening injuries that morning at a home in the 1700 block of Live Oak Drive. Police said the shooting appeared to be "domestic related" and did not release the name of the man.