A Longview woman faces charges after police say she stalked and threatened a woman during a four-month period in 2019.
Angela Anderson, 37, was arrested Monday following a grand jury indictment May 21 for felony stalking of a woman.
According to the indictment, Anderson chased a woman "with an automobile and threatening acts of physical violence" against her on June 30, 2019.
On Sept. 23, 2019, Anderson is accused of texting threats to the woman. Five days later, the woman was inside of her vehicle when police say Anderson hit the vehicle with her hand.
And on Oct. 19, according to the indictment, Anderson chased the woman with a vehicle and threw "an object at an automobile" occupied by the woman.
The indictment said Anderson's actions caused the woman to fear possible bodily injury or death.
Anderson was arrested and released Monday from the Gregg County Jail on $15,000 bond.
No court date has been set.