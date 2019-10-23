Longview police responding to a call about a possibly intoxicated driver arrested a woman and charged her with trying to take a stun gun from an officer, according to a report.
Mandy Beck, 36, of Longview was released Saturday on a $10,000 bond from Gregg County Jail on a charge of taking a weapon from an officer, jail records show.
Police arrested Beck on Friday evening after approaching her in Longview Regional Medical Center, the report said. Beck told police she did not want to go to jail, lunged toward an officer, placed a hand on his stun gun attached to the side of his duty belt and tried to remove it.
The officer and another officer restrained Beck, detained her in double-lock handcuffs and took her to the jail, the report said.