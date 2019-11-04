Police are looking for a suspect after a weekend robbery at a Longview business during which they say a customer who tried to help was struck several times with a firearm.
Police say officers were dispatched at 9:40 p.m. Saturday to a business in the 1100 block of East Hawkins Parkway for a robbery in progress.
Once they arrived, officers were told the suspect came into the store and demanded money from the clerk, police said. A customer intervened, but was struck several times in the face and head by the suspect's firearm.
The male suspect ran away from the store with an undisclosed amount of money, police said. Longview police spokeswoman Kristie Brian said Monday morning no other information was available about the suspect.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1199 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867. Tips can be submitted online at www.greggcountycrimestoppers.org .