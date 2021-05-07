Officials are looking for a man they say is a suspect in a homicide this week in White Oak.
Brandon Allen Gilliam, 39, is a registered sex offender, according to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, and online records with the state list a Marshall address for him.
According to the sheriff’s office, Gilliam is a suspect in a death that happened Tuesday on North White Oak Road in White Oak. Officials did not release details about the death, including the victim’s name.
Gilliam is described as 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighing about 270 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be noncompliant with the conditions of his registration as a sex offender and to be wanted by the state parole board, according to the sheriff’s office.
According to state records, Gilliam was convicted of sexual assault in 2012 and later released on parole.
Anyone with information about Gilliam is asked to contact investigator Jennifer Nieves or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 23-7867 or greggcountycrimestoppers.org.