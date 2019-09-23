Police are looking for two suspects and a vehicle after police say they fled during a traffic stop that involved an officer firing shots at the car.
Police said an officer conducted the traffic stop at 10:59 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Sunset Inn in the 1300 block of West Marshall Avenue.
The officer had two people exit the vehicle before a man began to drive away in the vehicle, police said. The officer gave commands for the driver to stop, but he kept driving toward the officer. The officer then fired shots at the vehicle.
The vehicle got away and one of the people who had exited the vehicle ran away from the scene.
Police described the vehicle as a black Nissan Altima with Texas license plate KTV 6990.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact detective Terry Davis at (903) 237-1199 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867.
Longview police spokeswoman Kristie Brian said the officer spoke with the other person who had gotten out of the vehicle and had released that person.
The Texas Rangers are investigating the officer-involved shooting.
Police said the officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation per protocol.