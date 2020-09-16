Police say officers responding early Wednesday to a report of shots fired at a Longview motel found bullet holes in one of the rooms and a man who initially refused to leave.
Officers were dispatched at about 3:45 a.m. to the motel in the 400 block of North Spur 63 in reference to gunshots, police said. Upon arrival, officers found the door of a room that appeared to have been shot from inside.
Police believed one person inside the room refused to leave. Occupants in nearby rooms were removed for safety, police said, and SWAT and negotiations units responded. “Brief communications” took place between the officers and the person inside the room.
At about 7:30 a.m., police took Jerome Todd Waits, 52, into custody without incident. Waits was booked into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of deadly conduct. His bond had not yet been set Wednesday afternoon.