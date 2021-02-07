A Longview man was found dead early Sunday after a reported shooting in the city.
Officers responded at about 2:19 a.m. to a shooting call in the 2700 block of North Eastman Road, according to Longview police. Responding officers found the body of 27-year-old Rashad McCray.
The death could be the city’s second homicide in a week.
Officers responded at about 12:30 a.m. the prior Monday to a report of a “shooting just occurred” in the 900 block of Ridgelea Avenue, police said.
Upon arrival, officers found a victim who had life-threatening injuries. Emergency personnel took the victim, identified as DeMarcus Else of Longview, to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Anyone with information about either incident is encouraged to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or greggcountycrimestoppers.org .