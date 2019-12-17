A man who died from a gunshot wound to the head after being left along a road near Overton Sunday had been involved in a robbery earlier that day in Longview, police said Tuesday.
According to Longview police, LaDarius Breon Dockins Bell, 26, of Tyler was among three people involved in a robbery Sunday afternoon in the 1400 block of East Fairmont Street.
Police said officers were dispatched at 1:52 p.m. to the location where the victim initially told them three suspects had come to the home. When he opened the door, he said they robbed him.
The victim told police he fired several rounds from a handgun at the suspects’ vehicle as they left and that he might have struck the car.
Longview police said officers later received information about the car used in the robbery about an incident in Overton.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. Sunday to a deadly conduct call in the 17700 block of FM 2089 near Overton.
Upon arrival, deputies found a man, later identified as Bell, suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. He was airlifted to UT Health in Tyler, where he was listed in critical condition Sunday night. Initial information suggested the victim was dragged out of the vehicle and left on the side of the road, the sheriff’s office said. Bell later died from his injuries, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith confirmed Monday.
Forney police on Sunday stopped the suspects’ vehicle, a blue four-door sedan, and took a male subject into custody, the sheriff’s office reported. Later, Smith County investigators and Longview police detectives took into custody a woman who was at a Dallas hotel. Names of the two people taken into custody have not been released.
Because the shooting occurred in Longview, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said, information related to the investigation has been turned over to Longview detectives.