UPDATE: A man was jailed today on a capital murder charge after a fatal shooting at the office of a Longview apartment complex, and records show he had been in a similar incident at the same apartments just more than a year ago.
Brandon Keith Harris, 36, of Longview is being held under a $1 million bond, jail records show.
Officers responded at 11:28 a.m. Thursday to a shooting just occurred in the 900 block of South High Street, according to police. Ware Meadows Apartments is on that block.
Officers at the scene were told a man walked into the office at the apartments and shot a female victim. They were told the man fired several more shots and ran into nearby woods.
Officers set up a perimeter and found the suspect who was taken into custody without incident.
The shooting victim was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, where she later died from her injuries. Police have not released her name.
Longview ISD's nearby Ware Elementary School was briefly on lockdown during the incident, according to the district. No students were outside the school at the time.
Harris was arrested in January 2019 in a similar incident.
An arrest report for Harris shows that on Jan. 6, 2019, Harris was arrested on charges of deadly conduct and assault family violence charges after a report of shots fired at Ware Manor Apartments.
The victim, a woman, told police Harris had been in a fight with another woman at the apartments, the document shows. The victim was reporting the fight to police when Harris went into his apartment and came back out holding a gun. He pointed the gun at the victim and fired one round, but no one was struck.
The victim then ran from the apartment complex. She told police she and Harris had been in a relationship some time ago, the arrest report shows. She told police Harris and the other woman had come to her apartment and were arguing with her about the past relationship when Harris began approaching the victim like he was going to choke her. She moved, and he struck her in the face “multiple times.” He also has a previous conviction for assault family violence.
Online court records show Harris is scheduled for a status hearing Friday on the two charges from January this past year.
Thursday’s shooting is the third reported by Longview police in just more than a week.
On Jan. 22, Bryan Rivera, 17, died after a shooting in the 1200 block of Scenic Drive that was described as accidental in a warrant for the arrest of 19-year-old Eduardo Sereno. Sereno was arrested the following day and later released on a $10,000 bond on a charge of criminally negligent homicide.
Police also reported that a shooting Saturday in the 500 block of Scenic Drive. In that shooting, a female victim received injuries that were described as not life threatening.
