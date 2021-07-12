Police are investigating after a man on a bicycle was killed Monday morning after being struck by a tractor-trailer in Kilgore.
Officers responded after 911 calls at around 10:20 a.m. about a wreck on Texas 42 South near the private entrance to Brookshires, Kilgore police said in an afternoon post on the department’s Facebook page. A preliminary investigation shows the bicyclist had entered the roadway as the tractor-trailer was headed south.
“Private citizens and an off-duty Paramedic were giving aid when First Responders arrived,” according to police.
The bicyclist was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Emergency Center in Kilgore where he died from his injuries, police said. The name of the man who was riding the bicycle is being withheld “until all next of kin are located.”
Police said emergency crews remained at the scene for “several hours” and had traffic blocked or rerouted.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the bicyclist and those who were affected by the scene,” police said.