A Dallas-area man was in the Gregg County Jail Monday after police say he shot at traffic on Interstate 20 this past weekend, hitting one vehicle and missing another that had two child passengers.
Albert Allen Dillard IV, 25, of DeSoto, was charged with four counts of deadly conduct discharge firearm. Bond was set at $25,000 on each charge.
According to the probable cause affidavit for Dillard’s arrest, Gregg County deputies were called at about 6:48 p.m. Friday to a deadly conduct incident near the 587 mile marker on the eastbound side of I-20 near Kilgore. There were three 911 calls, two from victims and one from a witness.
Deputies were told a person driving a silver car shot a firearm at two vehicles, striking one.
“The witness followed the actor vehicle eastbound on Interstate 20 until police could intercept,” documents said.
Deputies and a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper found the silver car with Louisiana plates at the mile 604 exit on eastbound I-20.
Dillard was detained and read his rights, documents said.
“Dillard stated two vehicles pulled in front of him and started to brake check him,” the arresting document said. “Dillard stated he attempted to go around them but they blocked him. Dillard stated one of the vehicles rammed into him and shot at him.”
Dillard told deputies he never saw a weapon but he heard gunshots and the sound of something hitting his car.
“All witnesses who would give statements (4 witnesses — including one from inside Dillard’s vehicle) stated that this was all untrue,” the arresting document said. “All four witnesses stated that one of the witnesses ‘flipped Dillard off’ and Dillard pulled a gun shooting at two different vehicles.”
The witnesses agreed that no one struck Dillard’s car and no gun was shown to or fired at Dillard A loaded handgun was found in the glovebox of his car.
Dillard told the deputies that he did fire the gun at two separate vehicles. It is unknown how many shots were fired in total.
One vehicle was shot at and hit in the left front tire, occupied only by the man driving, according to the document. The other car was shot at but was not struck. The driver was a woman who had two children in the car with her.
Gregg County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan said there were no injuries.
Dillard was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at about 7:45 p.m. Friday.
No court date has been set.