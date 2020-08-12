A Gilmer man on Wednesday remained in jail after police say he was shot while trying to get into a Longview home through a window.
Harold O’Keith Hagler Jr., 49, was booked Aug. 1 into the Gregg County Jail on a stalking charge related to several incidents involving a woman and her family from late June through early August. His bond was set at $100,000. He was also being held on a blue warrant from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for a probation violation.
Police responded on Aug. 1 to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of 12th Street in Longview, according to a criminal complaint for his arrest. Hagler sustained a gunshot wound in the shooting and drove himself to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center. The document did include details about Hagler's injury.
A man who was in the home told police he shot when he “was startled from his window being broke,” according to the document. The man, who said he lives with the son of the woman Hagler is accused of stalking, told police he did not know it was Hagler at the time.
The woman told police she had been keeping her vehicle at her son’s home since she was having issues with Hagler.
According to the document, the woman saw Hagler the day prior to the shooting when he unexpectedly showed up a friend’s house and wanted to talk to her. She showed police the recent calls on her phone and said Hagler called her multiple times after “running into each other” and made several calls from phone numbers that did not belong to him. She had blocked his phone number.
On June 29, the victim filed a police report for harassment against Hagler saying he called her repeatedly and left threatening voicemails. Police contacted Hagler after the report was filed, and he told them he would not contact her again, according to the document.
On July 20, the woman filed a police report stating the right-side tires on her vehicle had been flattened. She told police that just prior to entering her home that night, she saw Hagler on the street nearby.
“It should be noted that Hagler resided in Gilmer,” police said in the complaint.