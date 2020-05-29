A Longview man who police say led officers on a chase after an attempted Smith County traffic stop a week ago was arrested Friday and booked into the Gregg County Jail on $1.1 million in bonds.
Joel Lee Gonzales, 33, was being held Friday on charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest or detention and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, along with warrants for assault of a family/household member to impede breath/circulation and assault causing bodily injury/family violence, according to online jail records.
A Smith County K-9 deputy on May 22 attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Gonzales on Interstate 20 at Smith County Road 3111, according to a statement from Smith County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Larry Christian. The deputy asked Gonzales to get out of the vehicle, but Gonzales pulled out a handgun from between his legs, chambered a round and drove off.
Christian said Gonzales led the deputy on a chase south on CR 3111 and west on Smith CR 3119 before Gonzales wrecked his vehicle and fled on foot into “a heavily wooded area,” and the deputy lost track of him.
A search of the wrecked vehicle revealed additional ammunition and “other evidence,” according to Christian.
Longview investigators tracked down Gonzales, and on Friday, they, Smith County Sheriff’s officers and East Texas Anti-Gang Center officials took him into custody after a short foot chase. Gonzales had a loaded handgun on him at the time he was arrested.
Christian said the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted in taking Gonzales into custody.