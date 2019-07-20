A Marshall High School sophomore drowned Friday night in the pool of a Stephenville apartment complex, according to the Stephenville Police Department.
Ketrevion Carter, 16, was an offensive lineman on the Mavericks football team.
“Maverick Nation has heavy hearts this morning after the news from last night,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl tweeted Saturday morning.
At 8:33 p.m., the Stephenville Police Department received a call about Carter being unresponsive, according to police. Bystanders and first responders attempted to revive him before he was transported to a Stephenville hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m.
Police said the drowning has been ruled accidental.