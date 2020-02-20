A Marshall man has been jailed on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of his sister’s boyfriend.
A woman called police at 10:48 p.m. Wednesday and said her brother had shot her boyfriend in the 1300 block of Evans Street, according to Marshall police.
When officers arrived, they found a dead man in the bathroom with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was identified as 31-year-old Anniel Dixon of Marshall.
Earnest Miles Jr., 34, was booked into the Harrison County Jail on a charge of murder. Jail records show Miles lives in the 1300 block of Evans Street.