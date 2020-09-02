About 50 officers spread out in the Kilgore area early Tuesday to serve a warrant on Stone Road that resulted in the arrest of eight people.
Kilgore police announced the operation on the department’s Facebook page, saying one criminal organization was targeted.
The operation has been “going on for months” and was considered a success with a host of partner agencies, according to the post.
Kilgore police said they were joined by the Gregg County District Attorney’s office, Texas Anti-Gang Unit, Smith County Sheriff’s K-9, Texas Department of Public Safety Special Response Team, Longview police SIA, Gregg County Sheriff’s Office CODE Unit, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Kilgore police said at the time of the post that the suspects’ names were not being released because they had not been arraigned.