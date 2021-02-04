A Kilgore woman is accused of stealing more than $37,000 over a two-year period as a paralegal at a Longview law firm.
Rebecca Sue Williams, 39, was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies Jan. 27 at her home in Kilgore and charged with felony theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000.
She was later booked into the Gregg County Jail where she was held Thursday on $20,000 bond. The arrest warrant was issued Oct. 8.
According to a criminal complaint. Longview police began investigating in October 2019 when Charles Connolly, a lawyer at a practice formerly 113 E. Tyler St. in Longview, contacted law enforcement to report the theft.
Connolly had hired Williams as a paralegal.
Between June 26, 2017, and Feb. 4, 2019, Williams allegedly stole at least $37,000 by forging company checks and withholding some of the deposit money, according to court documents.
On Nov. 4, 2019, police contacted Connolly, and Connolly said he would like to press charges against Williams.
“He stated nothing on the trustee account was ever allowed,” court documents said. “He said no checks were allowed, that were written out to her, besides her salary.”
On July 17, 2020, police spoke with Williams at her home in Kilgore and asked her if she knew why the officer was talking with her.
“Williams said, ‘I took money from him,’ ” court documents said. “She stated she wrote checks for the company, and she would write checks to herself sometimes if she needed to pay a bill that she did not have. She said she knew it was wrong at the time, but she could not stop doing it even though she knew it was wrong because it was just her and her kid and she did not want to lose everything.”
She stated that she told Connolly about the theft and “came clean to him about it," according to court documents.
Williams described the amount of money taken as “quite a bit” and told police that the amount Connolly calculated was “way more” than what she thought she had taken. She later estimated that over the two-year span, it was about $20,000 or $30,000, the criminal complaint said.
Williams told police that she started writing checks when she was behind on her car payments and her rent.
“She stated when she started struggling she made a bad decision,” the criminal complaint said. “She said she did not have enough money to pay her bills, so she started paying her bills out of his account. She stated that she could not stop because it was easy.”
No court date has been set.