An undercover investigation that began in April documented the presence of an illegal gambling business in Lakeport and led to a law enforcement raid Friday evening, according to court documents.
The affidavit for a search and arrest warrant for Magic Music Downloads at 4903 Estes Parkway said members of the Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement unit began an undercover investigation April 16.
The Lakeport business and other suspected illegal gambling operations were targeted in a a multi-jurisdictional, multi-agency operation that executed search warrants in Gregg County and around East Texas on Friday, according to Gregg County Sheriff's Lt. Josh Tubb.
Tubb said the raid on Magic Music Downloads led to the arrest of a woman on a misdemeanor charge of gambling promotion and two others on unrelated warrants. He added Lakeport police issued 28 citations to patrons at the establishment Friday night.
He said the investigation is continuing and could lead to more arrests.
The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office also carried out search warrants Friday in Gregg and Smith counties where some of the owners and operators of the suspected gambling establishments live, the sheriff's office posted Saturday on its Facebook page.
The search warrants resulted in the seizure of about $70,000, four guns and a stolen vehicle, the Van Zandt Sheriff's Office reported. Officers also found a federal fugitive at one of the businesses.
The affidavit for the search warrant in Lakeport said authorities believed the premises contained a variety of gambling equipment, along with record books, recording devices, money and other evidence.
The affidavit said the undercover investigation began with agents playing on a gambling system called Phoenix with each player buying $20 worth of credits and later buying $10 in additional credits. They used an audio-visual recording device to gather evidence.
When the undercover officers cashed out after playing another game, a clerk gave one agent $36 and the other $24.
A Longview police officer viewed the videos made by the undercover and CODE officers and observed a game played on what resembled slot machines.
Keeping a gambling place, gambling promotion and possession of gambling devices, equipment or paraphernalia are Class A misdemeanors in Texas.