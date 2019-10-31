Police on Thursday morning released the name of a man who was injured Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle on Marshall Avenue in Longview.
Dennis Ray Logan, 63, of Longview was hit after he ran into the road in the 1700 block of East Marshall Avenue, according to Longview police spokeswoman Kristie Brian. He was taken with injuries that were not life threatening to Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview.
Brian said officers responded at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday to the incident.
Police later issued Logan citations for pedestrian failing to yield right of way to vehicle and for public intoxication, Brian said.