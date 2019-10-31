Police on Thursday morning released the name of a man who was injured Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle on Marshall Avenue in Longview.
Dennis Ray Logan, 63, of Longview was hit after he ran into the roadway in the 1700 block of East Marshall Avenue, according to Longview police spokeswoman Kristie Brian. He was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview with non-life threatening injuries.
Brian said officers responded at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday to the incident, which for a time closed one lane of traffic in both directions.
Police later issued Logan citations for pedestrian failing to yield right of way to vehicle and public intoxication, Brian said.